Fred Hutch Mammogram Van at Senior Activity Center January 28, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025

The Shoreline LFP Senior Activity Center has partnered with Fred Hutch to bring their Mammogram Van to the senior center. 

A convenient way to get the screening you need in a location close to home.

The van will be at the Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 on:
  • Tuesday January 28, 2025 from 8:30am to 4pm
Bring your medical insurance card to the appointment. For women without insurance, please inquire about "Sponsored Mammogram" when scheduling your appointment.

To schedule your appointment, call 206-606-7800.


Posted by DKH at 1:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  