Fred Hutch Mammogram Van at Senior Activity Center January 28, 2025
Sunday, January 19, 2025
A convenient way to get the screening you need in a location close to home.
The van will be at the Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 on:
- Tuesday January 28, 2025 from 8:30am to 4pm
Bring your medical insurance card to the appointment. For women without insurance, please inquire about "Sponsored Mammogram" when scheduling your appointment.
To schedule your appointment, call 206-606-7800.
0 comments:
Post a Comment