Fred Hutch Mammogram Van at Senior Activity Center January 28, 2025

The Shoreline LFP Senior Activity Center has partnered with Fred Hutch to bring their Mammogram Van to the senior center.





A convenient way to get the screening you need in a location close to home.





The van will be at the Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 on:

Tuesday January 28, 2025 from 8:30am to 4pm

Bring your medical insurance card to the appointment. For women without insurance, please inquire about "Sponsored Mammogram" when scheduling your appointment.





To schedule your appointment, call 206-606-7800.







