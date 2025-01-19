Planning begins for our nation's 250th anniversary

" Scenes in Memphis, Tennessee, During the Riot", Harper's Weekly, May 16, 1866

Hosted by Ken Winnick, The Shoreline Historical Museum is kicking off a year-long planning process to recognize our nation's 250th anniversary, which will occur on July 4, 2026. All those interested are invited to attend our inaugural event on Saturday, January 25th! Hosted by Ken Winnick, The Shoreline Historical Museum is kicking off a year-long planning process to recognize our nation's 250th anniversary, which will occur on July 4, 2026. All those interested are invited to attend our inaugural event on Saturday, January 25th!









Saturday, January 25, 2025 10:00 — 12:00 PMOffice BuildingThe planning for an event like this brings about many emotions. As many of us fear immediate threats to our democratic system, others see an America that must be "made great again". How can we use a level-headed appraisal of American and Northwest history to assist us in developing programming for America's Semi-quincentennial?As a kick-off for the planning process, the museum is screening a conversation with Bill Kalmenson and historian Manisha Sinha on "A Rebel Without Applause: The Kalmenson Podcast", followed by an open discussion, and leading into an orientation about our 250th process (this part is optional). Coffee and snacks are included!Dr. Sinha is the Draper Chair in American History at the University of Connecticut. Dr. Sinha is a leading authority on the history of slavery and abolition, the Civil War, and Reconstruction. In the video she is interviewed about her fantastic new book, "The Rise and Fall of the Second American Revolution" (a.k.a. Reconstruction).Exploration of the Reconstruction period is a great way to familiarize (or, re-familiarize) yourself with the broad, overall sweep of American History. It is described by many as an "Unfinished Revolution", one of several key themes recommended by AASLH (American Association for State and Local History) for exploring America's founding in 2026.The public is invited to attend this free event. The more voices that we have contributing to the development of these ideas, the better. No special expertise in American History is required... we are planning to learn about it together.Saturday, January 25, 2025 10:00 — 12:00 PMOffice Building