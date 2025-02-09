Philharmonia Northwest concert at Bastyr Chapel February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025

Philharmonia Northwest musicians join Kirkland Choral Society for this lush and lyrical program celebrating love in all its facets, designed by KCS Artistic Director Finalist Daniel Mahraun. 

The concert features Elaine Hagenberg’s Illuminare, a stunning exploration of lesser-known Latin, Greek, and English sacred texts on the themes of beauty, hope, and perseverance.

CONCERT INFO

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 3pm

Bastyr University Chapel 14500 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore WA 98028

PROGRAM
  • Dan Mahraun, conductor
  • Elaine Hagenberg –Illuminare
  • Rosephanye Powell – Arise, Beloved!
  • Robert H. Young – Two Love Songs
  • …and much more!
Tickets: 
  • $25 Adult, 
  • $20 Senior/Student
  • Children ages 12 & under free
GET TICKETS HERE


Posted by DKH at 3:27 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  