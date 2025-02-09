Philharmonia Northwest concert at Bastyr Chapel February 23, 2025
Sunday, February 9, 2025
The concert features Elaine Hagenberg’s Illuminare, a stunning exploration of lesser-known Latin, Greek, and English sacred texts on the themes of beauty, hope, and perseverance.
CONCERT INFO
Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 3pm
Bastyr University Chapel 14500 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore WA 98028
PROGRAM
CONCERT INFO
Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 3pm
Bastyr University Chapel 14500 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore WA 98028
PROGRAM
- Dan Mahraun, conductor
- Elaine Hagenberg –Illuminare
- Rosephanye Powell – Arise, Beloved!
- Robert H. Young – Two Love Songs
- …and much more!
- $25 Adult,
- $20 Senior/Student
- Children ages 12 & under free
0 comments:
Post a Comment