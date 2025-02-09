Teenaged drivers charged with DUI and speeding after collision on I-5 at 130th

Site of collision that closed the freeway for 5 1/2 hours

SEATTLE – All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed just south of NE 130th Street after a two-vehicle collision early Saturday, February 8, 2025 in Seattle's Northgate area. SEATTLE – All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed just south of NE 130th Street after a two-vehicle collision early Saturday, February 8, 2025 in Seattle's Northgate area.





The Washington State Patrol and other emergency responders responded. All northbound lanes of I-5 were closed for five and a half hours.





Two teenage drivers, one from Lake Stevens and one from Edmonds, were traveling on I-5 in adjoining lanes at high rates of speed when the vehicle driven by the Lake Stevens person hit the other vehicle.





Both hit the barrier on the left shoulder.





The Lake Stevens vehicle ended up on the opposite side of the freeway in lane 1 and the right shoulder. The Edmonds vehicle came to rest in lane 6.





The Edmonds driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.





The Lake Stevens driver had three passengers, one from Edmonds and two from Lynnwood.





The driver and at least one of the passengers were wearing seat belts. All four of them were injured and transported to Harborview.





Both vehicles were totalled.





Washington State Patrol listed the cause of the collision as DUI and driving too fast.







