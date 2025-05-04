Larry Goldman running for re-election to Lake Forest Park City Council

Larry Goldman

I'm Larry Goldman and I am running for re-election to the Lake Forest Park city council.





Serving on the city council the past four years has been a wonderful experience for me and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished.





I’m running so that we can keep moving Lake Forest Park forward.







Lowering speed limits to improve pedestrian safety

Creating a healthy streets program

Establishing a Climate Action committee and adopting a Climate Action Plan

Starting the design of the Lakefront Park

Reforming our ADU process

Establishing the Regional Crisis Response agency with our neighboring cities

Passing resolutions in support of the LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities.

But there’s more work to do. If you re-elect me, my priorities for the next four years would be to:

Improve pedestrian safety. We need to make sure that children can safely walk to school, and that residents in all neighborhoods can safely walk and bike around. Implement our Climate Action Plan. The Climate Action Plan has many wonderful ideas for what the city and the community can do to preserve our critical natural environment. Finance and build our lakefront park. This will be the city’s first public access to Lake Washington and will allow residents to swim and kayak in Lake Washington. Pass middle housing regulations that meet the needs of our community. The city has a shortage of 1-2 bedroom homes. We need to lower home prices and allow residents to choose homes that meet their family’s needs. Set the city up on a path to a stable budget. We need to be able to maintain current service levels while also taking opportunities to expand services that are strongly desired by the community

Thank you again for your support 4 years ago. I hope to have your support for my re-election so that I can continue to serve the wonderful community of Lake Forest Park.



Larry Goldman

larryforlfp@gmail.com

I care strongly about Lake Forest Park and have endeavored to represent the community on the city council.