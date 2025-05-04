Toby made it to The Barkery during open hours
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Photo by Seattle Poppy
After a sad day when Toby arrived at The Barkery after closing hours (see previous story), we are happy to report that Toby made it inside the store today.
He had a good visit with the owner, Dawn, and got a lot of treats!
The Seattle Barkery is a store in the Ridgecrest Business District that sells freshly baked, handcrafted dog treats.
516 NE 165th, Shoreline WA 98155
