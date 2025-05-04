Toby made it to The Barkery during open hours

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dawn was very generous with treats
Photo by Seattle Poppy

After a sad day when Toby arrived at The Barkery after closing hours (see previous story), we are happy to report that Toby made it inside the store today.

He had a good visit with the owner, Dawn, and got a lot of treats!

The Seattle Barkery is a store in the Ridgecrest Business District that sells freshly baked, handcrafted dog treats.

516 NE 165th, Shoreline WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 2:06 AM
