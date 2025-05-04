Medal of Honor ceremony for injured or fallen law enforcement officers

The names of the fallen included Everett police officer Daniel Rocha. His story comes from the City of Everett Line of Duty page."On the afternoon of March 25, 2022, Officer Dan Rocha went to his favorite local coffee shop at 1010 North Broadway Ave in Everett.

"This was his coffee shop; he knew the partners beyond just their names, knowing their lives, sharing in their successes, and was part of their store family. In return, they knew Dan’s go-to order, his smile, and how he was always his authentic self.

His killer was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"As he was getting his coffee that day, he noticed a suspicious figure moving guns between cars in the parking lot. He did the right thing and contacted the individual. During this contact, the situation quickly escalated, and Dan was tragically shot and killed."Officers quickly responded to help and, after a short pursuit, took the involved individual into custody."