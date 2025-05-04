Celebrate 20 Years of Fresh & Local at the LFP Farmers Market
Sunday, May 4, 2025
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market kicks off its 20th season on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11, 2025 from 10am to 2pm in front of City Hall (17171 Bothell Way NE) - and you’re invited to join the celebration!
For two decades, the market has been a place to find fresh, local food, build strong community connections, and support an incredible network of farmers and vendors.
Come early to grab your favorite fruits, veggies, and local goods—and meet some exciting new vendors too!
And don’t forget a beautiful bouquet for Mom, Grandma, or any special mother in your life - it’s the perfect Mother’s Day treat.
The market runs every Sunday through October 19th, from 10am to 2pm.
We look forward to seeing you there! More info can be found here
