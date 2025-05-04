Girls tennis: Shorecrest girls secure their 10th victory on Senior Night

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Shorecrest tennis team with coach Rob Mann

Girls varsity tennis
5-1-2025 at Kellogg MS
Shorecrest 6 - Edmonds-Woodway 1
Shorecrest Senior Night

Scores

Singles
  1. Zoe Greenzweig (S) def. Amelia Miller 6-2, 6-1. 
  2. Lily Haessler (S) def. Daniella Caparroso 6-0, 6-2. 
  3. Ally Miner (S) def. Poppy Swenson 6-4, 6-0. 
  4. Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Madeline Cruz 6-1, 6-1. 

Doubles
  1. Sydney Bates – Darcy Brennan (E) def. Mia Halset – Walker Temme 7-5, 7-6 (3). 
  2. Lauren Kajimura – Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Kendall Asay 6-3, 6-4
  3. Calla Rihnsmith – Sabina Schoeld (S) 6-1, 6-1


Posted by DKH at 5:11 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  