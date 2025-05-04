Girls tennis: Shorecrest girls secure their 10th victory on Senior Night
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Shorecrest 6 - Edmonds-Woodway 1
Shorecrest Senior Night
Scores
Singles
- Zoe Greenzweig (S) def. Amelia Miller 6-2, 6-1.
- Lily Haessler (S) def. Daniella Caparroso 6-0, 6-2.
- Ally Miner (S) def. Poppy Swenson 6-4, 6-0.
- Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Madeline Cruz 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
- Sydney Bates – Darcy Brennan (E) def. Mia Halset – Walker Temme 7-5, 7-6 (3).
- Lauren Kajimura – Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Kendall Asay 6-3, 6-4
- Calla Rihnsmith – Sabina Schoeld (S) 6-1, 6-1
