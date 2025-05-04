Hiking tips from the King County Sheriff's Office
Sunday, May 4, 2025
|Be very respectful if you meet this officer in the woods
Photo courtesy KCSO
But before you lace up those boots, a famous local (actually more of a legend) who is very familiar with remote areas of the PNW, wanted to share some safety tips to make your hike more safe and enjoyable:
- Tell someone your plans - If you go missing, your last selfie isn’t going to be much help.
- Bring plenty of water. Dehydration is no joke, and let’s face it- drinking from questionable streams isn’t either.
- Dress for success. Layers are your friends. And for goodness' sake, save the flip flops for the beach!
- Stay on marked trails. You might think you’re on a treasure hunt, but hidden hornet nests aren’t the gold you’re after.
- Keep your belongings out of sight in your vehicle. We don’t love the idea of a thief breaking in and using your credit cards to fund their shopping spree.
Happy Trails!
--KCSO
