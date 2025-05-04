Hiking tips from the King County Sheriff's Office

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Be very respectful if you meet this officer in the woods
Photo courtesy KCSO
The trails are calling, and hiking season is here!

But before you lace up those boots, a famous local (actually more of a legend) who is very familiar with remote areas of the PNW, wanted to share some safety tips to make your hike more safe and enjoyable:
  1. Tell someone your plans - If you go missing, your last selfie isn’t going to be much help.
  2. Bring plenty of water. Dehydration is no joke, and let’s face it- drinking from questionable streams isn’t either.
  3. Dress for success. Layers are your friends. And for goodness' sake, save the flip flops for the beach!
  4. Stay on marked trails. You might think you’re on a treasure hunt, but hidden hornet nests aren’t the gold you’re after.
  5. Keep your belongings out of sight in your vehicle. We don’t love the idea of a thief breaking in and using your credit cards to fund their shopping spree.
By following these tips, you’ll have a hike that's more fun and less “Oh no, where am I?” – unless you’re into spontaneous wilderness survival.

Happy Trails!

--KCSO


