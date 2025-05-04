Shoreview Dog Park grand opening May 10, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025


Join us on Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 11:00am to 12:30pm (ribbon cutting at 11:15am) as we celebrate the reopening of Shoreview Off-Leash Area! 

This is the third project completed as part of the 2022 Parks Bond measure.

First opened in 2009 as one of the 2006 park bond projects, the Shoreview Off-Leash Area is a much loved park facility. 

Improvements include new shade structures, an accessible path, benches, and a new parking lot.


