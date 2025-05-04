Shoreline Farmers Market announces new season with fine arts poster by Constance Perenyi

We are just a little over ONE month away from Season 14 of the Shoreline Farmers Market! Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 10am to 2pm.





In the meantime, you'll start to see a sprinkling of our season posters around the community featuring original art by local artist and Shoreline Farmers Market friend, Constance Perenyi.With a background in fiber arts, Constance uses paper to create illustrations of plants and animals. She has designed wearable art, written and illustrated books for young readers, done wildlife rehabilitation, and helped people of all ages appreciate the more-than-human world around us.Her medium is collage, most like the Japanese practice of “chigirie,” or painting with paper. She tears, cuts, and layers tiny bits of color and texture to create highly detailed images. Her work is an expression of gratitude for a rich life and for the companions of all species who fill her imagination and heart.We are honored to have Constance share a piece of her heart with us