Memory book being created for the family of Lorri Bodi
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Do you have a memory of Lorri Bodi to share or a note of sympathy for her family?
A memory book is available in the Stadler Meeting Room at Third Place Commons for community members to sign or leave a message.
The book will be presented to Lorri’s family and will be available through May 31, 2025.
Lorri, who served as Vice-Chair of the Third Place Commons organization, was an extraordinary leader whose vision, passion, and dedication deeply shaped our community. She will be greatly missed.
Questions? Please email director@thirdplacecommons.org.
Lorri's obituary was recently published in The Seattle Times. She was a remarkable woman with a remarkable career.
