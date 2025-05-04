Memory book being created for the family of Lorri Bodi

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Lake Forest Park Deputy Mayor Lorri Bodi
Remembering Lorri Bodi

Do you have a memory of Lorri Bodi to share or a note of sympathy for her family?

A memory book is available in the Stadler Meeting Room at Third Place Commons for community members to sign or leave a message. 

The book will be presented to Lorri’s family and will be available through May 31, 2025.

Lorri, who served as Vice-Chair of the Third Place Commons organization, was an extraordinary leader whose vision, passion, and dedication deeply shaped our community. She will be greatly missed.

Questions? Please email director@thirdplacecommons.org.

Lorri's obituary was recently published in The Seattle Times. She was a remarkable woman with a remarkable career.


