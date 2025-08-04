Valerie Snider announces candidacy for Shoreline City Council Position 1

Monday, August 4, 2025

Valerie Snider, candidate for Pos. 1
Shoreline City Council
I’m proud to announce my candidacy for Shoreline City Council, Position 1.

I was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and earned my business degree and MBA in the Seattle area. With a well-rounded, local career in big-tech, small business, and public service, I bring diverse experience and a full commitment to serve all the people of Shoreline.

As a homeowner in the Ridgecrest neighborhood, I love being able to walk to parks and the light rail. To satisfy a growing population and provide a healthy quality of life, a balance must be struck between preserving nature and developing urban spaces.

I support Shoreline public schools, mental health services, and safe gathering places. Living, working, and doing business in Shoreline must be affordable, practical, and desirable.

On City Council, I will be an effective voice for a clean environment, affordable housing and available shelters, reduced barriers for small businesses, and streets that are bike and pedestrian-friendly.

Visit my website at www.electvaleriesnider.com to learn more and to donate to my campaign. Share your vision of Shoreline with me at electvaleriesnider@gmail.com.


