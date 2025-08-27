Shoreline Continuing Education Fall 2025 Class Catalog



This fall, Shoreline College is inviting the community to learn, create, and explore with a broad lineup of Continuing Education classes for all ages. From arts and music to fitness, career development, and language learning, there's something for everyone.

Highlights include creative workshops like Beginning Landscape Painting with Acrylics, Mosaic Art Classes, and Joy of Drawing, as well as health and fitness favorites like Pickleball, Yoga, and Basketball.





For those looking to boost professional skills, classes in Excel, Public Speaking, Entrepreneurship, and Project Management are designed to support career growth. Families can also take advantage of youth programs in music, sports, and more.





Whether you want to pick up a new hobby, invest in your career, or stay active, Shoreline Continuing Education offers opportunities to connect, grow, and be inspired this season.







