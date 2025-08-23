Application to adjust lot lines to demo a portion of the Shops at Richmond Beach

Artist's conception of Acoya Richmond Beach

8/20/2025 PLN25-0077; NOA Post and Site Plan Notice of Application Project/Permit Number: PLN25-0077 Location: 18840 8th Ave NW and 600 NW Richmond Beach Rd (#012603-9058 and -9056) Project Description: Adjustment of lot lines within the existing shopping center in order to support development of a 230-unit assisted living facility w/ below grade parking (130 stalls), demolition of a vacant building, and demolition of a portion of the existing shopping center Comment Deadline: Friday, September 5, 2025 Project Manager: Alicia Halberg, AICP, 206-801-2552, or ahalberg@shorelinewa.gov

Application has been made to adjust lot lines and proceed with demolition of buildings at the Shops at Richmond Beach.





One of the buildings is vacant, but the other houses two very popular businesses - the Santa Fe Cafe and Beach House Greetings.





The goal is to build a 230 unit assisted living facility with 130 stalls of below grade parking - the Acoya Richmond Beach.











