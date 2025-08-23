The Rev. Theresa Newell named Priest in Charge of Episcopal Church of the Redeemer

The Rev. Theresa Newell

Priest in Charge

Episcopal Church of the Redeemer The Vestry of Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington, has been working with the Office of the Bishop of the Diocese of Olympia to call a priest in charge. The Vestry of Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington, has been working with the Office of the Bishop of the Diocese of Olympia to call a priest in charge.





The Rev. Theresa Newell to this role. She has graciously accepted. Previously, she had been an assistant priest at Redeemer.



“It is with great pleasure that I accept the position of priest in charge at Church of the Redeemer,” said Newell. “I look forward to serving you as we journey forward together, loving one another as Christ loves us.”

Lead enriching adult and children education programs.

Inspire and console through her sermons.

Share her gifts of chaplaincy through our new Spiritual Companions group.

In reflecting on her time at Redeemer so far, and her gifts of ministry, it became clear to the Vestry that she is uniquely fit to shepherd Redeemer into our next chapter.



The Rev. Theresa Newell’s official start date as priest in charge is September 1, 2025, although she is already serving Redeemer in her earlier position. The Vestry looks forward to continuing our mission and growing in our ministry with her steady leadership.



Please pray for Rev. Theresa Newell and Church of the Redeemer as we embark on this new journey together.



Priest in charge



As priest in charge, the Rev. Theresa Newell has authority and responsibility for worship and the spiritual jurisdiction of the parish. This is all subject to the following:

Rubrics of the Book of Common Prayer.

The constitution and canons of the Episcopal Church and the Diocese of Olympia.

The pastoral direction of the bishop.

Typically, a priest in charge serves for a limited time. The priest in charge can be called to be rector, who has the same authority and responsibility, but without the time limitation.



The Rev. Theresa Newell and the Vestry lead Church of the Redeemer, a parish in the Episcopal Church. Some congregations are mission congregations, led by vicars appointed by the diocese.



The vestry is the legal representative of a parish on all matters about its corporate property. The number of vestry members and the term of office varies from parish to parish. Vestry members are usually elected at the annual parish meeting. The presiding officer of the vestry is the rector or priest in charge.



From the Rev. Theresa Newell



I want to thank the Vestry for their hard work and dedication. They have devoted many hours prayerfully and faithfully discerning what is best for Church of the Redeemer even as they have bridged the gap in parish operations while we lacked a full time priest. I know they will continue their steadfast work as we continue discerning the path that the Holy Spirit calls us to.



I also want to thank the many parishioners who have offered words of support and encouragement along the way. Your care for me and for the parish are much appreciated. Please continue your prayers for our parish, for the Vestry, and for myself as we continue our journey together.



As guided by our mission statement, we will continue to worship God faithfully, live in loving community together, and reach out to the world to be Christ’s Body to those around us.



