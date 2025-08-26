Planned and Utopian Communities in Western Washington - September 4, 2025 at Third Place Commons



In this presentation, Lawrence Kreisman showcases the Pacific Northwest region's brash and youthful response to urban pressures and new communication and transportation opportunities.





His talk will examine

the entrepreneurship of James Moore and his Millionaires’ Row;

the growth of outlying suburbs along the interurban commuter lines and new highways, including Lake Forest Park ;

; summer homes at Three Tree Point and Restoration Point, Bainbridge Island;

a utopian community of artists, Beaux Arts Village on the east shore of Lake Washington; and

David Whitcomb’s Woodway enclave further north with its expansive estate lawns and gardens.



Lawrence Kreisman, Hon. AIA Seattle, was Program Director of Historic Seattle for 20 years and Director of the Seattle Architecture Foundation tour program from 1990-2003.





He has been recognized for significant work in bringing public attention to design history, the Northwest’s architectural heritage, and its preservation through courses, tours, exhibitions, lectures, articles, and 11 books.







DATE – September 4, 2025 The Shoreline Historical Museum will also be sharing select items from their collection.