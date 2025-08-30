Letter to the Editor: LFP Prop 1, Who’s really behind "Good Govt LFP?"

But it’s pure deceit —under the actual proposal my tax will go up about $19.90 per month. Do they hope that by flashing big, shocking numbers—without meaning or explanation—we’ll be too rattled to ask what those numbers really mean?Lake Forest Park is a small, tight-knit community. We argue passionately, we often disagree, but at the end of the day our debates are rooted in something deeper: our shared love of this place we call home. That’s why Proposition 1 deserves a debate grounded in facts and transparency—not anonymous groups hiding in the shadows.The so-called Good Govt LFP mailer doesn’t follow the rules the rest of us honor. They haven’t registered with the Public Disclosure Commission, as Washington law requires. They don’t say who they are. They hide behind a private web hosting service with an address in Phoenix, Arizona, yet they claim to speak for Lake Forest Park residents. I’ve looked everywhere for contact info and only found these 2 numbers, try calling them: (480) 624-2599 or (480) 624-2505.That raises a serious question: If they care so deeply about our city, why are they hiding from us?This isn’t how honest debate works. It’s how misinformation works. It’s a smokescreen meant to obscure reality rather than illuminate it.We all know that community voices matter most when they come from people who live here, who pay taxes here, who volunteer at our schools and food banks, who walk these streets under our tree canopy. That’s how democracy in a city like ours should work—neighbors speaking with neighbors. Instead, opponents of Prop 1 want us to trust unnamed figures calling themselves Good Govt LFP, but they’re not confident enough to put their names behind their words.If this campaign is so sure of its facts, why hasn’t anyone come forward and owned them? Why will they not make their funding and affiliations public, the same way every legitimate campaign in Washington is required to?Lake Forest Park deserves better. We deserve honesty, transparency, and accountability in our civic debates. If the no campaign won’t tell us who they are, and if their only contribution is misleading statistics wrapped in fear, why should we listen to them?Let’s build community,Matt MuilenburgLake Forest Park