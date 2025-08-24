Take advantage of incentives to electrify your home (while they last)
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Electrifying our homes and transportation can save a typical homeowner thousands of dollars per year in energy costs and dramatically reduce carbon emissions. It also improves the comfort and safety of our homes.
Unfortunately, federal tax incentives for home energy upgrades will expire later this year. These incentives were designed to make energy efficient products cost the same as older, polluting, and energy hogging devices like gas furnaces, gas water heaters, and gasoline powered cars.
Even with today’s energy grid, all-electric homes produce less than half the carbon emissions of a typical home that burns fossil fuels. A household with two cars will save nearly $3,000 per year in energy costs by switching to electric vehicles and upgrading to heat pumps for space and water heating. And, all-electric homes will produce fewer carbon emissions every year as the US electric grid continues to get cleaner.
There is still time to take advantage of federal incentives before they are eliminated by the current administration, but it is important to act quickly. Timely action could save you thousands of dollars.
Find more information on incentives!
Save up to $7,500 on a new EV
To take advantage of federal tax credits, an EV must be purchased or leased by September 30, 2025. There is still time to upgrade to the future of personal transportation if you act quickly.
Compare EVs operating costs and incentives
Save over $2,000 on a new Heat Pump
Heat pumps provide heating and cooling to keep your home comfortable all year long. Federal incentives combined with state and utility rebates reduce the installation cost of a heat pump by several thousand dollars, making the cost comparable or even lower than a new furnace with AC.
A new heat pump must be installed by December 31, 2025 to qualify for federal tax credits. If you want to capture these savings before the deadline, contact an HVAC installer soon before their schedules are filled.
Find tips and resources to help you upgrade to a heat pump
Save over 30% of the cost of solar and storage
Rooftop solar is a great investment if you are planning to stay in your home for ten years or more, as it lowers electricity costs while powering your home with clean energy. Adding storage to a rooftop system provides backup power in electric utility outages and can also increase the value of your solar system by reducing energy purchases in the evening when energy costs are higher.
Federal tax incentives allow you to deduct 30% of the total installation cost of solar and storage projects installed before December 31, 2025. Many utilities offer additional solar and storage rebates to further lower installation costs. Act quickly, because most solar installers are getting booked due to the high demand.
Learn more about Solar and Storage
Save up to $2,000 on a Heat Pump Water Heater
Heat pump water heaters are 3 to 5 times more energy efficient than any other type of water heating system. This leads to hundreds of dollars per year in energy savings for a typical home.
Federal tax credits for 30% of the installation cost up to $2,000 expire on December 31st, 2025. Many utilities and state efficiency program offer additional rebates for hundreds of dollars in additional savings.
Learn more about Heat Pump Water Heaters and Incentives
Learn how batteries can save you money, and get your battery before the 30% tax credit ends this year.
Join us for a webinar tailored for homeowners exploring whether to invest in home batteries. We'll break down the two key benefits of battery storage: backup power during outages and long-term financial savings.
Whole home batteries can offer more control over energy costs: homeowners can decide when to use or sell their solar power to take advantage of “time of use” utility rates. This webinar will explore the idea of a battery as an insurance policy for solar investments as tax credits begin to sunset and rules around net metering continue to evolve.
In this session, we’ll walk through the basics of battery sizing, explain what “payback period” really means, and help attendees understand how utility rate plans, durability, warranties, and battery cycles impact long-term returns.
Register for our Whole Home Batteries webinar to learn more.
Reprinted with permission from Electrify Now
Gas utility emissions go up while electricity gets cleaner
Despite their marketing messages promising a “low carbon pathway,” Oregon gas utility GHG emissions have risen 18% since 2015. In 2016, NW Natural Gas launched its “Less We Can” marketing campaign with promises to reach a “renewable energy future”, but since then, NW Natural Gas emissions have risen nearly 20%.
In that same period, investor owned Oregon electric utility GHG emissions have fallen 18% while producing 10% more electricity.
Meanwhile, a recent study from Michigan School of Public Health shows that over 200,000 gas leaks per year require emergency response in the US and cost fire departments at least $564 million annually.
Fact: Natural gas is NOT clean and green
