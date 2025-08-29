Op-Ed: Defending the Soul of America

Op-Ed from reader Sam Doyle, Mountlake Terrace









SNAP cuts are hurting hard-working local families. Tariffs are hurting local businesses. Civility has gone by the wayside.





Medicaid cuts threaten millions. The democratic process is being attacked at multiple levels. Tanks roam Washington, DC, without justification, criminalizing the unhoused. Grocery prices rise.





Billionaires bask in obscene wealth at the expense of working people like me and you.



It is disheartening to feel powerless right now. America is better than this. The soul of America is NOT as xenophobic, angry, uncaring, misogynistic, or as racist as the behavior that the loudest and most brash people in the nation have been exhibiting without restraint for months.





This country is becoming increasingly diverse and those typically in power are using any means necessary to fight that tide, as they lose grip on what they see as their natural born right to control this country. Ceding and sharing power is rarely peaceful, even if it is just.



I believe in the inherent goodness and promise of this country and of her people. I dream of an America where power and plentiful resources are shared equitably and where our constitution is upheld; it is possible.





I acknowledge that we are imperfect, with bloodstains on our flag from African-Americans, women, Japanese-Americans, LGBTQIA folks, and other historically marginalized communities. We have had other tumultuous periods in history and clearly we are in the midst of one now.



Despite the struggle, we cannot give up. YOU cannot give up. It is not an option. We cannot let hatred and division tear our cities or our country apart. America is for everyone-- immigrant, refugee, queer, disabled, trans folks--America is YOURS too.





To each of you who have attended a rally, written to an elected official, donated to a food bank, voted, reached out to a new neighbor, defended a marginalized person--thank you. You matter, your actions matter, and thank you for believing that this country is worth fighting for.



Keep going.



We are in the midst of almost unbearable national and communal pain as previously underground forces that seek to maintain White supremacy’s dying grip on power threaten our bonds to each other and to our nation. We must not let these bonds break, although we feel them bending.









From Maya Angelou in her poem “On the Pulse of Morning”:

“History, despite its wrenching pain Cannot be unlived, but if faced With courage, need not be lived again. Lift up your eyes upon This day breaking for you. Give birth again To the dream.”

Sam Doyle

Mountlake Terrace, WA





Remember, everyone is hurting--even those whose actions we neither understand nor condone while they fight to retain their solitary grip on power. Work to find compassion for them as people even as you fight against their actions.

Neighbors are being stolen by masked and unidentified ICE officers and being sent to El Salvador. Countless people have been deported without due process, which our Constitution promises to every person on American soil-person, not citizen.