Tickets on sale now for Nile Nightmares Haunted House - open October 3, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025

Nile Nightmare Haunted House returns for the Halloween season. The annual event will open October 3 and run every Friday & Saturday, 7:00pm - 11:00pm, from October 3 to November 1 (Day of the Dead), 2025.

The main feature is the Haunted House with multiple Scare Rooms. There are also Escape Rooms, and a Backstage Tour.




Posted by DKH at 2:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  