Tickets on sale now for Nile Nightmares Haunted House - open October 3, 2025
Sunday, August 31, 2025
Nile Nightmare Haunted House returns for the Halloween season. The annual event will open October 3 and run every Friday & Saturday, 7:00pm - 11:00pm, from October 3 to November 1 (Day of the Dead), 2025.
The main feature is the Haunted House with multiple Scare Rooms. There are also Escape Rooms, and a Backstage Tour.
The events take place at the Nile Shrine Golf Course, 6601 244th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
0 comments:
Post a Comment