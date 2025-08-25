States warn that U.S. Dept. of Education puts student mental health at risk

SEATTLE — The U.S. Department of Education should not limit schools’ abilities to support students’ mental health needs and create a bureaucratic mess for districts seeking grant funding, 18 attorneys general warn in a new multistate comment letter submitted to the department Monday by the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.

“These changes essentially say school counselors and social workers can’t support student mental health, a nonsensical approach that limits the tools we have to help kids succeed,” Attorney General Nick Brown said.





“The proposals may also limit resources for students who don’t speak English or who are gender diverse – despite the department’s obligation to improve the safety and well-being of all students.”