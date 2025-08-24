Bruce Bennett in person at the Richmond Beach Library August 27, 2025
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Still not sure about seedlings versus seeds, fertilizer N-P-K ratios*, too soon or too late to plant, tools you need versus the ones that are nice to have, etc.?
Don't know what you don't know?
Then, this may be the class for you that still feels like talking to your neighbor gardener who lives on the other side of your fence. Bring your garden questions as well.
The Richmond Beach Library is located at 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
Speaker Bruce Bennett is a 20-year veteran of the WSU/King County Master Gardener Program. He is a garden designer, lecturer and contributing garden columnist to many community publications across the state.
*N-P-K represents the ratio of three primary nutrients in fertilizer: Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K). A fertilizer N-P-K ratio is indicated by three numbers on the label, such as 10-10-10 or 20-5-5, which show the percentage of each nutrient by weight. -- Google AI
