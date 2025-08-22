Low-cost spay and neuter clinics for cats at SAFe Rescue August 27 and September 10, 2025 - schedule now
Friday, August 22, 2025
Bookings are open for our first two dates: August 27th and September 10th.
Slots are in high demand, so please make your appointment ahead of time (you'll find the submission form at the bottom of the page.)
You can find more info and FAQs through the link above. For other questions, please reach out to surgery@seattleareafelinerescue.org
SAFe Rescue is located in Ballinger Village 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155
