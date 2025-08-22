Low-cost spay and neuter clinics for cats at SAFe Rescue August 27 and September 10, 2025 - schedule now

Friday, August 22, 2025

Low-cost spay and neuter clinics are on their way here at SAFe Rescue! Your kitty will be in good hands with our skilled in-house veterinary team.

Bookings are open for our first two dates: August 27th and September 10th. 

Slots are in high demand, so please make your appointment ahead of time (you'll find the submission form at the bottom of the page.)

You can find more info and FAQs through the link above. For other questions, please reach out to surgery@seattleareafelinerescue.org

SAFe Rescue is located in Ballinger Village 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 4:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  