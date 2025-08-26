Lifetime Achievement Award to Bill Bear at Community Champion Awards on August 15, 2025

Bill Bear Lifetime Achievement Award Community Champion Award Nominee Spotlight:

Meet Bill Bear, one of our incredible Community Champion Award nominees!





Bill has made a lasting impact in our community by volunteering multiple days a week at Briarcrest Elementary School, engaging with students, and helping to foster a love of learning in them.





"Bill Bear has been a consistent, reliable presence in our community and where I teach, Briarcrest Elementary School.





"I met Bill three years ago when he expressed interest in volunteering in my classroom.





"What started out as a one-hour, one day a week commitment has grown over the years-- he now volunteers in my classroom EVERY DAY for two hours each day, and still goes to other classrooms afterwards to give more support to students.





"Bill always has ideas for how to engage students in thinking and learning, and consistently looks for feedback in how he can improve. Not only that, but he is active in recruiting more volunteers for our school in addition to his other volunteer commitments.





"Bill is always thinking about our students who are struggling, who may come from marginalized communities, and thinking of ways to support them."

— Comment submitted with nomination





We are so grateful for individuals like Bill Bear who help promote volunteering and involvement within our local school system.





Bill and other Community Champion nominees were honored at the 2025 Shoreline Community and Business Champion Awards on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Shoreline City Hall.



