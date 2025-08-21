Teeing up for change - golf tournament to benefit Banchero Friends



We’re just one month away from Cedar Grove Compost's Annual Golf Tournament, benefiting We’re just one month away from Cedar Grove Compost's Annual Golf Tournament, benefiting Banchero Disability Partners ! Be sure to mark your calendars and prepare to swing for a fantastic cause!

When: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 11am to 8pm.

Where: The Golf Club at Newcastle (China Creek Course)

15500 Six Penny Ln, Newcastle, WA 98059

All proceeds from the tournament will directly support Banchero Disability Partners in their remarkable efforts to enhance the lives of adults with developmental disabilities. Together, we can create a significant impact and foster inclusivity within our community.Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to be part of the event! To register, simply click here:Let’s unite to make a difference, one swing at a time. Your involvement will contribute to Teeing Up for Change!Thank you for your support, and we eagerly anticipate seeing you on the course!