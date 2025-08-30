Residential fire at 145th & Linden Thursday August 28, 2025

An accidental fire started in a vehicle and spread to a house Thursday afternoon August 28, 2025 just north of 145th on Linden in Shoreline near the Interurban Trail.





Just after noon, the alarm was called in to Shoreline Fire with reports of a 20 foot plume of smoke. Before they arrived, a Seattle Fire crew driving on Aurora saw the smoke and responded.





Photo by Lars McDonagh

For Shoreline Fire this was their third structure fire in four days!