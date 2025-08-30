Residential fire at 145th & Linden Thursday August 28, 2025
Saturday, August 30, 2025
An accidental fire started in a vehicle and spread to a house Thursday afternoon August 28, 2025 just north of 145th on Linden in Shoreline near the Interurban Trail.
Just after noon, the alarm was called in to Shoreline Fire with reports of a 20 foot plume of smoke. Before they arrived, a Seattle Fire crew driving on Aurora saw the smoke and responded.
|Seattle Fire was driving on Aurora and saw the smoke
Photo by Lars McDonagh
For Shoreline Fire this was their third structure fire in four days!
Upon arrival to N 148th St crews found a fully involved vehicle fire that had extended to a nearby residence.
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Firefighters worked quickly to bring the blaze under control and prevent further spread. Despite their efforts, the vehicle was a total loss, and the residence sustained significant damage.
The American Red Cross Northwest Region was called to assist the displaced resident with support services.
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Following a thorough investigation, the fire was determined to be accidental in nature.
