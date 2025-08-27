Labor Day Protest: Workers Over Billionaires

Join the action on Labor Day!



Workers Over Billionaires is a Nationwide Day of Action: patriots across the country will be demonstrating their commitment to the Constitution, and to our proud history of fair play for the people who keep the engine of our economy humming. patriots across the country will be demonstrating their commitment to the Constitution, and to our proud history of fair play for the people who keep the engine of our economy humming.





Everyday Activists and Indivisible Shoreline WA are providing the venue in Shoreline's Park at Town Center (commonly called "Sculpture Park") at N 175th between Aurora and Midvale.





The event will run from 1:30-3:00pm on Monday, September 1, 2025.





Sign-waving and a march will take place along Aurora Ave, and a special Back-to-School Drive will collect items for area families. (Look for the collection boxes under the Action Table canopy.)





NEW: Family Activities! Bring your young ones to the Family Pavilion, where you'll find plenty of supplies for them to make their own signs. Then march with them down the center of the park well away from traffic. (Volunteers will be on hand to assist, but parents are required to supervise them at all times.)









