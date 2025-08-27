What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – August 27 – September 2
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? August 27 – September 2
Shoreline is full of learning, community, music, and fresh starts this week, here are some can’t-miss events happening around town! Hope you enjoy this last official weekend of summer break.
Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Bruce Bennett in person at the Richmond Beach Library
Wednesday, August 27
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richmond Beach Library
Was this the first year you turned that patch of grass into a flower or vegetable bed? Still not sure about seedlings versus seeds, fertilizer N-P-K ratios*, too soon or too late to plant, tools you need versus the ones that are nice to have, etc.? Don't know what you don't know? Then, this may be the class for you that still feels like talking to your neighbor gardener who lives on the other side of your fence. Bring your garden questions as well. Speaker Bruce Bennett is a 20-year veteran of the WSU/King County Master Gardener Program. He is a garden designer, lecturer and contributing garden columnist to many community publications across the state.
Shoreline Farmers Market x Watershed Pub 2025
You're invited to a casual, community-powered night to Support the Shoreline Farmers Market
Wednesday, August 27
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watershed Pub
Raise a glass! Connect with friends—old and new! A portion of drink sales and all raffle proceeds go directly to the Shoreline Farmers Market, helping us nourish our community. Free to attend. Win fantastic prizes from local businesses, makers, and market friends. All for a great cause.
Family Friendly | ADA Accessible | Dog-friendly Patio Seating
Vegan & Vegetarian Food Options | Zero Proof Drink Options
Seating is first come, first served. Parties of 6 or more are encouraged to make reservations.
Kruckeberg Special Thursday workshop - Forest Bathing
Thursday, August 28
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Members: $25 | Non-Members: $45
Reset in Nature: After-Hours Forest Bathing at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden - A Unique Weeknight Experience in Partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy. Step into stillness and experience Kruckeberg Botanic Garden like never before - after hours. Join us for an immersive Forest Bathing Workshop in partnership with Cascadia Forest Therapy. This special evening session invites participants to slow down, unplug, and connect deeply with nature while the garden is closed to the public. Surrounded by the calm of evening and the sounds of the living landscape, you’ll be guided through a series of gentle, sensory-based invitations to help you relax and reset.
Seattle’s Best Country Dance Night
Monday, September 1, 7:00 PM
Aurora Borealis Event Center
Get ready to boot, scoot, and boogie! Join the Dance Rangers for a fun-filled Line Dance Night at Aurora Borealis in Shoreline! Doors open at 7:00pm Beginner-friendly Line Dance Lesson: 7:30–8:00pm Open Dance Floor: 8:00–11:30pm $7 at the door | Ages 21+ No experience needed—come dance the night away!
Veteran Benefits & Financial Planning for Long-Term Care
Tuesday, September 2, 1:00 PM
Laurel Cove Community- Assisted Living & Senior Care Community Shoreline
Learn how to protect your assets, plan ahead for care, and access the veteran benefits you’ve earned. Join Tate Steele, CFA, a financial planner specializing in long-term care and VA Aid & Attendance benefits, for an eye-opening session designed specifically for veterans and their spouses.
First Day of School for Shoreline Public Schools
Wednesday, September 3
Welcome Back Shoreline Students to the start of the 2025/26 School Year!
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment