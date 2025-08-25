PSE's Beaver Creek Wind Farm in Montana is now fully operational
Monday, August 25, 2025
|Beaver Creek Wind Farm in Montana
Photo courtesy PSE
BELLEVUE, Wash. (Aug. 19, 2025) – Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is proud to announce that its Beaver Creek wind farm, a utility-scale wind project located on the high plains in Stillwater County, Montana, is now fully operational.
The Beaver Creek wind farm is the latest addition in a growing list of renewable energy resources that PSE has brought online as it works toward complying with Washington state's ambitious clean energy laws. By 2030, the amount of new, non-emitting generation resources PSE will need to have is more than the utility has accumulated in its 150-year history.
The wind farm has an initial nameplate capacity of 248 megawatts (MW), enough energy to power about 83,000 homes a year. Montana wind has a high production rate that is especially valuable during extremely cold weather in the Pacific Northwest, when high pressure systems mean that Washington wind farms produce less energy.
"The Beaver Creek project moved from construction to full operation in just over a year, demonstrating what's possible when we combine innovative planning with strong partnerships,” said Mary Kipp, president and CEO of Puget Sound Energy.
“I want to particularly thank Montana's state and local officials for their support and collaborative approach that helped make this aggressive timeline possible. Their partnership has been instrumental in bringing this important energy resource online to serve our customers.”
PSE has been a partner in Montana's energy economy since the 1970s and continues to invest in the state of Montana and its communities. Learn more about these projects and PSE's work in Montana at www.psemontana.com.
0 comments:
Post a Comment