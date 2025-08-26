Shoreline residents: Just one week left to sign-up for a FREE tree

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Don’t miss your chance to grow something wonderful! 

Sign up now for a FREE tree through Communi-trees, the City’s community tree giveaway and planting program. 

Applications close at 11:59pm on August 31, 2025 so sign up today!

When you sign up for a free tree, we will help you:
 Pick the right tree for your space
Plant it (if needed and subject to volunteer availability)
 Learn how to keep your tree healthy
Remember to water and care for your tree

Visit ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees  for more details and to sign up for your free tree!


