A casual, community-powered night at Watershed Pub & Kitchen to support the Shoreline Farmers Market August 27, 2025





Order your favorite bites, raise a glass, and connect with friends old and new. A portion of drink sales and 100% of all raffle proceeds will be donated directly to the market, helping us nourish our community through local food access, small business support, and weekly gatherings.You’ll also have the chance to win fantastic raffle prizes donated by local businesses, makers, and market friends—it’s all part of the fun!Family-friendly • ADA accessible • Dog-friendly patio • Vegan/vegetarian & Zero-proof options available!Let’s eat, drink & support local — together.Stop by the market this week to discover new produce and get inspired for your next meal. See you Saturday, Shoreline (and Shoreline-area friends)!