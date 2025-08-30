AGs secure federal education funding previously threatened by Trump administration

SEATTLE — Attorneys general, including Washington’s Nick Brown, have reached an agreement requiring the Trump administration to release the full balance of education funding for Washington schools at the heart of a multistate lawsuit filed last month.

Last month, Brown joined a coalition with 23 other states and the District of Columbia in suing the Trump administration over its illegal freeze on six longstanding programs for students and educators administered by the U.S. Department of Education just weeks before the school year was set to start.

“Making sure our kids have what they need to learn should be something we can all agree on,” Brown said. “I’m pleased that we resolved this case quickly and restored the vital education funding the Trump administration unlawfully tried to cancel.”





“Implementing and protecting intentional and targeted investments for the students who need them most is not a political issue—it’s a longstanding American value. Thank you to Attorney General Nick Brown and his office for their impactful work on this case and others.”

The multistate coalition and the Trump administration jointly moved to dismiss the case under the terms of an agreement that ensures the remaining funding is released on time, providing Washington and the multistate coalition with the full relief they had sought in the lawsuit.



The lawsuit was led by California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. In addition to Washington, the other plaintiffs were Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaiʻi, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.



A copy of the joint motion to dismiss is available



For more information about this case, click





Under the terms of the agreement and as required by law, the U.S. Department of Education must release the funds by no later than October 3.

The resolution also restores more than $13 million in funds for Washington's adult education system and workforce development efforts.

"This outcome was made possible through a bipartisan effort—both in and outside of the courtroom—to ensure students have the programs and support they are relying on for their academic success in the upcoming school year," State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said.