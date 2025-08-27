Jobs: WSDOT Facilities Senior Plumbing Specialist (MM4)

WSDOT
Facilities Senior Plumbing Specialist (MM4)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$80,205 – $92,943 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a skilled Facilities Senior Plumber in Shoreline, WA. This senior specialist position is responsible for performing expert journey-level work installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventative maintenance on a variety of building systems (e.g., water, plumbing, sewer, air, and natural gas). This position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as a first and foremost objectives during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.

