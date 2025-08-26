An invitation to the community for a special training session at St. Dunstan's

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Companionship Training
September 13, 2025 from 10am – 1pm
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church
722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133

How do you support individuals in your community who live with mental illness, insecure housing, chemical dependency, and/or trauma? 

How do you move from a transactional exchange to a relational engagement? 

Companionship Training supports volunteers in developing skills to listen consciously with openness, along with an awareness of limits and boundaries while sharing the journey side-by-side as a neighbor. 

Companionship can look at times like accompanying, at other times simply listening.

The original training, developed by the Rev. Craig Rennebohm (author of Souls in the Hands of a Tender God), offers an introduction and discussion of the five practices of Companionship: 
  1. Hospitality, 
  2. Neighboring, 
  3. Sharing the journey side-by-side, 
  4. Listening, and 
  5. Accompaniment. 
Our goal is that once you have completed this training, you will have the tools to listen consciously, with openness and awareness to the stories and struggles of others; to enable at least a momentary reprieve; and to encourage a strengthening for the journey ahead.

Please join us in person Saturday, September 13, 2025 at 10am for this four-hour training with Lizbeth Adams. 

Sign up online. There is a $5 suggested donation for the event.

Lizbeth Adams is a certified Companionship Trainer who has conducted workshops throughout Seattle. She is the Director of the John Leonard Adams Foundation and on staff at Sacred Streets. 

Lizbeth has worked on behalf of our unhoused neighbors in a variety of ways, including co-managing Art Heals at St. Paul Episcopal, companioning residents of LIHI-supported transitional housing, staffing warming centers, and building tiny homes.


