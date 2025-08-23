NE 185th in Lake Forest Park to close overnight August 25-29, 2025
Overnight NE 185th Street closure planned August 25-29 in Lake Forest Park for sewer work
|NE 185th St, headed toward intersection with 35th Ave NE and Ballinger Way / SR 104
LAKE FOREST PARK – NE 185th Street will close near the intersection with 35th Ave NE from 9pm to 5am nightly Monday, August 25, through Friday morning, August 29, 2025 for sewer work.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will access sewer systems beneath both lanes on NE 185th Street. This work supports construction on the State Route 104 Lyon Creek fish passage project.
Signed detours will guide people around construction each night, and residents who live near the work zone will be able to access their homes during the closures.
After the sewer work on SR 104 and neighboring streets finishes, crews will replace a culvert that carries Lyon Creek beneath SR 104/Ballinger Way NE. They will install a 24-foot-wide culvert that fish can more easily swim through during a 35-day closure of SR 104 scheduled to start Tuesday, September 2.
Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.
