Gun buy-back at Shoreline College September 6, 2025 from 9am - 12pm - anonymous drive through





The vast majority of firearms deaths are, sadly, suicide. Removing guns gives time to rethink, get better and saves lives.







King County residents are invited to turn in firearms anonymously and safely to help reduce the number of firearms in our community and prevent them from being used in a crisis or falling into the wrong hands.





Participants will remain in their vehicles and be directed to a station for firearm intake and gift card distribution.





Gift card amounts by firearm type:

$25 – Antique firearms, junk guns, inoperable firearms, receivers/frames only, bump-fire stocks

$50 – Muzzle-loading firearms manufactured after 1941

$100 – Rifles, shotguns, .22LR weapons, revolvers

$200 – Pistols

$300 – AR-15s, AK-47s, machine guns

$0 – Toy guns, BB/pellet guns, homemade firearms, non-firing replicas, ammunition, magazines, or firearm accessories For more information, contact





For more information, contact rgv@kingcounty.gov

In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Seattle & King County and the King County Sheriff's Office are hosting a