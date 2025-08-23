Gun buy-back at Shoreline College September 6, 2025 from 9am - 12pm - anonymous drive through
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Councilmember Rod Dembowski and Councilmember Girmay Zahilay wrote the law to create this successful gun buy-back program, which has voluntarily removed over 1,000 firearms from circulation.
The vast majority of firearms deaths are, sadly, suicide. Removing guns gives time to rethink, get better and saves lives.
In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Seattle & King County and the King County Sheriff's Office are hosting a drive-thru gun buyback event on Saturday, September 6, from 9am to 12pm at Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
King County residents are invited to turn in firearms anonymously and safely to help reduce the number of firearms in our community and prevent them from being used in a crisis or falling into the wrong hands.
Participants will remain in their vehicles and be directed to a station for firearm intake and gift card distribution.
Gift card amounts by firearm type:
- $25 – Antique firearms, junk guns, inoperable firearms, receivers/frames only, bump-fire stocks
- $50 – Muzzle-loading firearms manufactured after 1941
- $100 – Rifles, shotguns, .22LR weapons, revolvers
- $200 – Pistols
- $300 – AR-15s, AK-47s, machine guns
- $0 – Toy guns, BB/pellet guns, homemade firearms, non-firing replicas, ammunition, magazines, or firearm accessories
