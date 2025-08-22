Lake Forest Park Protest scheduled for Labor Day, Monday September 1, 2025 from 11:30am - 1pm





And we are collecting school supply donations or personal hygiene products for Lake Forest Park Elementary.



Principal Aimee Minor gave us her wish list as follows: "Pencils, glue sticks, scissors, backpacks, pencil cases, crayons, colored pencils, sticky notes, and markers, please."

President Trump's "Big Brutal Bill" is a potential financial disaster for many Americans families and businesses, but is a financial gain for billionaires.





Trump’s record for equal rights and labor is atrocious.





Here are just a few of “Trump’s Anti-Worker Record” extracted from the CWA, Communications Workers of America website. CWA members are comprised of one of America’s largest and most diverse unions

Trump has restricted overtime pay, opposed wage increases, and gutted health and safety protections.

Trump has made it more difficult to enforce collective bargaining agreements, silenced workers and restricted the freedom to join unions.

Trump has encouraged outsourcing and offshoring. "His policies, lies, and mean-spirited rhetoric are causing harm, division, and anger. We must speak up against this deliberate attempt to divide us, and also, his many unconstitutional moves and abuses of power are un-American."

Chocolate Man hit with $700 tariff

Many small businesses are being hindered by Trump's tariffs, and many owners wonder how they can remain in business.





Here’s a sign on Lake Forest Park Chocolate Man ’s window.





Bill, the owner, said, “It’s all outrageous what is being done to small businesses…I just got a $700 tariff!”



Join us on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, midday on “Democracy Corner,” in Lake Forest Park, Bothell Hwy & NE Ballinger Way , to protest against this autocratic government.



We’re looking for drummers to join us, too!





If you want to be on the LFP-Voices for Justice email list, please send a note to lfpvoices@gmail.com









Please join Lake Forest Park for Justice, in solidarity, for a non-violent protest on Monday, September 1st, Labor Day, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the corner of Bothell Way NE & Ballinger Way NE. The nationwide Labor Day protest is urgent.