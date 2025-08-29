LFP City Leaders to provide opportunites for citizens to provide feedback on police and public safety levy
Friday, August 29, 2025
In the months ahead, City leaders will host community presentations and Q&A events to explain the measure and hear directly from the public.
In a community survey last November, residents overwhelmingly identified public safety as their top priority.
This ballot measure, if approved by voters, would provide funding for essential services such as 911 dispatch, police staffing and training, court services, and mental health diversion programs.
Costs for police, jail, and related services have climbed 24% over the past four years, while state law restricts property tax revenue growth to just 1% annually.
To keep the budget balanced, the City has already reduced spending by more than $455,000 and relied on one-time funds—steps that solved short-term challenges but cannot continue indefinitely.
The proposed levy rate of $0.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value would appear on tax bills starting in 2026 and remain in effect for six years. Property tax exemptions are available for qualifying low-income seniors, disabled veterans, and residents with disabilities.
Details about the proposed levy and upcoming engagement opportunities will be posted here
Residents may also email questions to City Administrator Phillip Hill at phill@cityoflfp.gov.
