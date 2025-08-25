Olympic Fly Fishers host Leland Miyawaki at their September 9, 2026 meeting

Leland Miyawaki will speak to

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds presents Leland Miyawaki, legendary Puget Sound fly angler, fly designer and conservation advocate.





He will be the guest speaker on September 9, 2025 from 6-8pm at Lake Ballinger Center.





Mr. Miyawaki’s topic “Topwater Fly Fishing for Sea-run Cutthroat and Coho Salmon” dives into one of the most thrilling and visually explosive ways to fish the salt.





He’ll share how his famous Miyawaki Beach Popper came to be and show his minimalist approach to triggering surface strikes from sea-runs and coho.









This meeting is open to the public with the doors opening at 5:30pm. The Lake Ballinger Center is located 23000 Lakeview Drive in Mountlake Terrace.





Also, join them on the first Friday of each month from 9-10am in the Stadler Room at Third Place Commons, LFP Town Center intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. For much more information about Leland Miyawaki or the club, visit the club website








