In the Garden Now: Hibiscus Time in the Pacific Northwest

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Hibiscus syriacus 'Dark Lavender Chiffon'
Story and photos by Victoria Gilleland

Many people refer to these beautiful flowering plants as Rose of Sharon. 

They are easy to grow, prefer sun but bloom quite well in some shade. 

They can be allowed to grow as a robust shrub, arborized to a single tree-like trunk, made into a hedge, or espaliered against a wall or fence. 
Hibiscus syriacus 'Purple Pillar'
They are a truly versatile garden warrior for the late summer and autumn garden. In fact, they often bloom right up to the first frost!

Blossoms may be single, semi-double, or double and in a variety of colors. Plants come in various sizes but tend to be bulky looking whatever the height. 

Many Rose of Sharon varieties reach 10-12 feet tall and 6-8 feet wide. 

Hibiscus syriacus 'Red Heart'
Check the predicted size before you select a variety for your garden. 

They can be pruned back heavily in winter to control size but don't set yourself up for extra work! Since they bloom on new wood, you can count on flowers each year.

Enjoy the lovely Rose of Sharon!


