WSDOT: Last (traffic and event) paint map of the season
Sunday, August 31, 2025
Labor Day Weekend: Summer's grand finale! And that means it's our last (planned) Paint Map of the season. Drink in the waning daylight, the warm temperatures and the terrible drawings of Dave Matthews while you can.
The good news for those hitting the road: Most of our highway construction work will pause this weekend, which means all lanes of the I-90 Vantage Bridge are OPEN for the weekend (lane reductions will go back into effect on Tuesday evening).
The tough news: You should still expect delays on I-5, I-90, US 2, at the Canadian border and on the ferries as people chase the final days of summer. There are a TON of events, games, festivals and fairs going on this weekend, so roads will be busy.
But! We're here for you! We have travel charts that estimate the best times to travel on key highways throughout the weekend. Take these into account as you plan your travels: Labor Day Weekend travel times
Have a great holiday weekend. Go Huskies. Go Cougs. Go Storm. Go Reign. Go Sounders. Go riders at the Ellensburg Rodeo. Safe travels, all!
