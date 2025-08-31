Letter to the Editor: Acoya Assisted Living Project at Richmond Beach in Shoreline

To the Editor:





Most of the comments regarding the project relate to height (6 stories) and lack of appropriate transition to the much lower scale neighborhood. Other issues include displacing existing retail with none proposed in the new structure (developer indicates this is not required by code) .





While many of the letters acknowledge the need for new housing across all demographics most are concerned with the precedent setting scale and lack of interaction at the street level. What has not been discussed is the developer's use of Shoreline's Deep Green Incentive Program (DGIP) to gain additional height and density.





I am very familiar with a similar program used by Seattle. I feel these programs require a very low bar in terms of cost/impact to the developer in return for a huge upside that provides substantial increase in project size and revenue at the expense of the neighborhood's quality of life. Washington State energy codes already require new projects to achieve many of the requirements.





I believe this program is stacked in favor of developers and does not really add much public benefit in exchange for pounding the neighbors with out of scale projects.If we follow the money we see the developer and city benefitting from more revenue from these maximized projects while the neighborhoods are impacted severely.





At the very least Shoreline should evaluate the true value of this program and for those neighborhoods affected by the city's aggressive pro-developer stance institute a streamlined design review program to allow the public more say in how our city is developed and make Shoreline government more transparent.





Jeffrey Bates

Shoreline








