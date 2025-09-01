Coastal Community Bank donates to Shoreline College Foundation for student basic needs

Monday, September 1, 2025

Shoreline College Foundation members pose with donors from Coastal Community Bank
Photo courtesy Shoreline College Foundation

Gratitude for Coastal Community Bank

Shoreline College was awarded an Impact Grant to help students with basic needs support. This fund will directly impact students and help them stay in school and finish their education! Thank you Coastal Bank for investing in our community!

--Shoreline College Foundation


