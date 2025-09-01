Vaccine Access for All - services through the Washington Department of Health (DOH)

Monday, September 1, 2025

While most health insurance plans cover recommended vaccinations, Washington residents without insurance can still access lifesaving vaccines through other resources. 

  • The Adult Vaccine Program provides vaccines to participating provider locations for uninsured adults 19 and older. 
  • The Childhood Vaccine Program provides all recommended vaccines to participating providers for children younger than 19, removing or reducing cost barriers. 
  • Parents can find a complete list of required immunizations for the 2025-26 school year here.

