Vaccine Access for All - services through the Washington Department of Health (DOH)
Monday, September 1, 2025
- The Adult Vaccine Program provides vaccines to participating provider locations for uninsured adults 19 and older.
- The Childhood Vaccine Program provides all recommended vaccines to participating providers for children younger than 19, removing or reducing cost barriers.
- Parents can find a complete list of required immunizations for the 2025-26 school year here.
