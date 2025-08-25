Kenmore Oktoberfest returns for a second year—Bigger, Bolder, and More Bavarian Than Ever



Kenmore Oktoberfest is back for its second annual celebration, bringing an unforgettable mix of Bavarian tradition and Pacific Northwest charm to the heart of Kenmore.





This festival, organized in partnership with the Bothell Kenmore Chamber, local businesses, community members, and the City of Kenmore, invites attendees to raise a stein, embrace the gemütlichkeit (good cheer), and experience the best of Oktoberfest — Kenmore-style!



From September 13-21, 2025, attendees can look forward to:

The incredible Bavarian Beer Garden Band, delivering high-energy, toe-tapping traditional tunes to keep the party going

Lively beer gardens featuring local and German–styled brews, and yummy eats

Festive sing-alongs, stein-holding competitions, and hammerschlagen

Fun for all ages with a 5K/10K kickoff run, opening day festivities at Kenmore Air, wiener dog races and special events at The Lodge at St. Edward Park, and a POP! More Vendor Marketat the Kenmore Community Club

The festival kicks off on Saturday, September 13, with the Oktoberfest Fly Away 10K run and 5K run/walk, setting the stage for a weeklong celebration featuring ceremonial firkin tapping, Bavarian sing-alongs, wacky games, and multiple performances by the Bavarian Beer Garden Band.





New this year, tickets are required for beer garden entry and may be purchased online in advance or at the gate on the day of the event.









Full event details and daily schedules can be found at FindKenmore.org/Oktoberfest.





About Kenmore Oktoberfest



The latest episode of the Let's Talk Kenmore podcast has more about Kenmore Oktoberfest.

Kenmore Oktoberfest is an annual celebration and collaborative effort of the Bothell Kenmore Chamber, local businesses, community members, and the City of Kenmore to support local commerce, foster connections, and build lasting traditions in the heart of Kenmore, Washington.





