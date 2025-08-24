Cascadia Art Museum Celebrates 10 Years with Free Community Day

Sunday, August 24, 2025


Celebrating 10 years - Cascadia Day
Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:00am – 5:00pm
Free, open to all

Edmonds, WA - Cascadia Art Museum is proud to announce a milestone celebration marking its 10th anniversary with Cascadia Day, a free community event on Saturday, September 13, 2025. 

The day-long celebration will feature free admission, art-making activities, guided tours, raffles, refreshments, and a special proclamation by the Mayor of Edmonds declaring September 13th “Cascadia Art Museum Day.” The proclamation will take place at 12:30pm on site at the museum.

Since opening its doors in 2015, Cascadia Art Museum has become a cultural cornerstone in Edmonds and across the Pacific Northwest, dedicated to uncovering, preserving, and celebrating the rich legacy of Northwest art from 1870–1970. 

Over the past decade, the museum has presented groundbreaking exhibitions, hosted thousands of visitors, welcomed students of all ages, and built a permanent collection that tells the region’s unique story.

“We are thrilled to share this special day with our community,” said Sally Ralston, Executive Director of Cascadia Art Museum.
“For ten years, Cascadia has worked to preserve and showcase the Northwest’s artistic heritage, and Cascadia Day is a way to thank our community for their incredible support. We look forward to the next decade of discovery together.”

Event Highlights:
  • Free museum admission all day
  • Ambassador-led museum tours offering insights into the museum’s current exhibitions
  • Hands-on art-making activities for all ages
  • Raffles with exciting prizes
  • Cake and refreshments for all guests
  • Special proclamation by the Mayor of Edmonds at 12:30 p.m. declaring September 13th “Cascadia Art Museum Day"

Cascadia Day invites visitors of all ages to celebrate creativity, history, and community while exploring the museum’s galleries.

More information here


