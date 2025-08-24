Cascadia Art Museum Celebrates 10 Years with Free Community Day



Celebrating 10 years - Cascadia Day

Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:00am – 5:00pm

Free, open to all





The day-long celebration will feature free admission, art-making activities, guided tours, raffles, refreshments, and a special proclamation by the Mayor of Edmonds declaring September 13th “Cascadia Art Museum Day.” The proclamation will take place at 12:30pm on site at the museum.



Since opening its doors in 2015, Cascadia Art Museum has become a cultural cornerstone in Edmonds and across the Pacific Northwest, dedicated to uncovering, preserving, and celebrating the rich legacy of Northwest art from 1870–1970.









“We are thrilled to share this special day with our community,” said Sally Ralston, Executive Director of Cascadia Art Museum. “For ten years, Cascadia has worked to preserve and showcase the Northwest’s artistic heritage, and Cascadia Day is a way to thank our community for their incredible support. We look forward to the next decade of discovery together.”

Event Highlights: Free museum admission all day

Ambassador-led museum tours offering insights into the museum’s current exhibitions

Hands-on art-making activities for all ages

Raffles with exciting prizes

Cake and refreshments for all guests

Special proclamation by the Mayor of Edmonds at 12:30 p.m. declaring September 13th “Cascadia Art Museum Day"





More information here





Cascadia Day invites visitors of all ages to celebrate creativity, history, and community while exploring the museum’s galleries. Over the past decade, the museum has presented groundbreaking exhibitions, hosted thousands of visitors, welcomed students of all ages, and built a permanent collection that tells the region’s unique story.

Edmonds, WA - Cascadia Art Museum is proud to announce a milestone celebration marking its 10th anniversary with Cascadia Day, a free community event on Saturday, September 13, 2025.