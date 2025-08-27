Tickets available for Driftwood's first production of the year





By Ken Ludwig

Directed by David Alan Morrison





A tribute from Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, A Fox on the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp pulling the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it’s a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers’ classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with… golf.



