Tickets available for Driftwood's first production of the year
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
950 Main St, Edmonds WA
By Ken Ludwig
Directed by David Alan Morrison
A tribute from Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, A Fox on the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp pulling the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it’s a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers’ classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with… golf.
This production features the acting talents of (above, left to right):
- Megan McDermott (Louise)
- Brandon Jepson (Justin)
- Boyd Morrison (Bingham)
- Krista Marken (Pamela)
- Thomas A Glass (Dickie)
- Ingrid Sanai Buron (Muriel)
