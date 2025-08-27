Tickets available for Driftwood's first production of the year

Wednesday, August 27, 2025


Please join us for EDP's 67th Season opener, Ken Ludwig's a Fox on the Fairway! Teeing-off September 19 - October 12, 2025 at the Wade James Theatre 950 Main St, Edmonds WA

By Ken Ludwig
Directed by David Alan Morrison

A tribute from Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, A Fox on the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp pulling the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it’s a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers’ classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with… golf.

This production features the acting talents of (above, left to right):

