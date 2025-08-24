Reunion: Shorewood Class of 1995 - 30 year reunion on September 27-28, 2025
Sunday, August 24, 2025
September 27 - The Canal in Ballard
Catch up and see old friends.
$95/person (register at the link below)
September 28 - Richmond Beach Picnic Shelter
Join us for a potluck lunch. Bring the family!
Free
For classmates and significant others:
Old friends, memories and appetizers on Saturday, September 27, from 7-10pm at The Canal in Ballard. Enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, 2-drink tickets included and cash bar.
For classmates and families:
Family potluck on Sunday, September 28, from 12pm - 12pm at the Richmond Beach Picnic Shelter. Bring drinks and something to share. Come enjoy the sunshine (fingers crossed) with your old classmates and their families.
The Canal is located at 5300 34th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107.
